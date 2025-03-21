Health Minister for timely completion of BMC’s development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the progress of ongoing development projects in Bolan Medical College (BMC) and Hostel.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jafar, Secretary Health Mujeeb Panizai and Chief Engineer Building Quetta Zone Ghulam Muhammad Zehri, as well as high officials of the Communications and Works Department and the Health Department.

Chief Engineer Building Quetta Zone Ghulam Muhammad Zehri gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding the ongoing project and said that the project is in the final stages of its completion.

He said that after completing it very soon, it would be handed over to the concerned department.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that the completion of the project should be finalized and handed over soon so that the people and students of Quetta could enjoy its fruits.

He said that wherever there is any issue regarding the project, it should be resolved on an emergency basis and in this regard, both the Communication and Works Department and the Health Department should continue to hold weekly briefings so that the completion of the project could be expedited.

The Minister further said that it is the top priority of the provincial government that the province provides modern health facilities to the people and hundreds of patients come to Bolan Medical Complex on a daily basis, so it is our main goal to develop Bolan Medical Complex on modern lines for better care of all these patients.