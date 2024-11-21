Health Minister For Timely Completion Of UCHS Main Building
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to ensure timely completion of the main building of the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS). Presiding over the 12th Syndicate meeting of the UCHS on Thursday, the minister emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the university’s capacity, recognizing it as Pakistan’s first medical institution producing pediatric nurses.
The Health Minister reiterated the government’s focus on expanding the UCHS’s academic and clinical capacities, ensuring it serves as a benchmark institution for child healthcare and education in Pakistan.
During the meeting, Registrar of the University presented the agenda, and Khawaja Salman Rafique ratified all decisions made during the 11th Syndicate meeting. He also reviewed the implementation report of those decisions.
The Health Minister received a detailed briefing from IDAP officers regarding the construction progress of the main building.
The meeting approved several key decisions, including creation of posts for Deputy Controller Examination, Deputy Auditor, and Assistant Treasurer, approval of the university's budget and the PLA budget, appointment of Professor Muhammad Saleem and Professor Shazia Maqbool as Professors Emeritus, recruitment for various university posts, including the formation of a selection committee for hiring staff from Grade 1 to Grade 16 and ratification of decisions from the 13th and 14th Academic Council meetings and the 11th Finance and Planning meetings.
Prominent attendees included Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor UHS Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Professor Tahir Masood, and other senior officials from the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, HEC, and related departments.
