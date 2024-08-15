Health Minister formally inaugurates f-IPV campaign across Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho officially inaugurated the fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (f-IPV) campaign in 85 Union Councils (UCs) of Karachi on Thursday, urging parents to vaccinate their children without hesitation.

"Vaccines save lives and prevent children from permanent disability. It's crucial to get your children vaccinated with both the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops and f-IPV during this special drive starting today," Dr. Azra emphasized during the launch event at a dispensary in the Sultanabad area of the city.

Accompanied by Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Irshad Sodhar, Rotary International Trustee Aziz Memon, and other officials from the EOC Sindh and the health department, Dr. Azra called on community leaders to support vaccinators in reaching as many children under five years old as possible.

Running from August 15 to 25, 2024, the f-IPV campaign targets high-risk areas across Karachi, aiming to vaccinate approximately 1,037,000 children aged four months to five years with f-IPV injections using innovative, painless jet injector technology. Additionally, OPV drops will be administered to 1.1 million children under the age of five.

"This campaign is pivotal in our fight against polio, a disease that continues to pose a significant threat, particularly in densely populated urban areas," Dr. Azra stated, highlighting the importance of combining f-IPV and OPV to enhance immunity and ensure comprehensive protection against the poliovirus.

Pakistan remains one of the few countries where polio is still endemic, with 14 cases reported nationwide this year, including two from Sindh. This highlights the ongoing challenge in completely eradicating the virus.

EOC officials told the minister that around 3,800 trained workers and 16,000 frontline health workers are participating in this campaign, ensuring that every eligible child receives this life-saving vaccine. The campaign's success hinges on the dedication of these workers and the cooperation of local communities.

The campaign had been symbolically inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday, underscoring the provincial government's high-level commitment to eradicating polio.

Extensive collaboration from health workers and volunteers, supported by robust security measures, is in place to ensure the campaign runs smoothly.

"Our relentless pursuit of a polio-free Sindh is embodied in this campaign," remarked Irshad Sodhar, Provincial Coordinator of EOC Sindh. "With unwavering support from our Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, as well as the dedication of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province, we are committed to reaching every child."

"We appeal to all members of the community to actively participate in this campaign. If any child misses their scheduled vaccination, parents are encouraged to contact the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166, our 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline at 0346-7776546, or visit the nearest health facility for immediate assistance," Sodhar added.

He also emphasized the crucial role of the media in disseminating this critical information and called on journalists and community leaders to rally support for the campaign, echoing the endorsement of medical experts and religious scholars who advocate for the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.