Health Minister Hands Over 100 Motorcycles To EPI Vaccinators In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Thursday handed over 100 motorcycles and mobile workshop vehicles for cold chain repair to the relevant quarters.

A brief ceremony was held on this occasion, attended by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah as a special guest.

Among other participants of the ceremony were Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Roghani, Chief of UNICEF Field Office KP Radoslaw Rzehak, Dr Inamullah

Health Specialist and DHO Peshawar Dr. Idris.

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah handed over 100 motorcycles purchased for Peshawar's vaccinators to DHO Peshawar through DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali.

He also handed over three mobile workshops for cold chain maintenance and two dry logistic vehicles from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to Director EPI Dr. Arif.

These five vehicles will be distributed in five divisions of the province, where they will play a crucial role in maintaining the cold chain supply.

In his address at the ceremony, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah expressed satisfaction with the health team's performance and emphasised advancing work through teamwork, in accordance with the vision of the ruling party.

He acknowledged that while there are only a few vehicles, they will save thousands of lives. Efforts will be made to launch a mobile workshop at the district level. He emphasised that there were more challenges than anticipated.

He stated that while the poliovirus has been eradicated worldwide, despite being talented, control over it could not be achieved.

"For the district of Peshawar, 100 bikes have been allocated, which will facilitate health workers in providing health services. We all need to be united on these issues; if you all support us, we will move forward", he said.

Regarding Integrated Health Program employees' salaries and other issues, he said that their issues will be resolved soon and made permanent.

"There was an issue with medicines in the province; we have delivered emergency medicines to all districts upon arrival. Dual charging will not be allowed in the health department except for essential places. Those who do not work, my department does not need them", he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan