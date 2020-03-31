Health Minister hands over life saving equipment to DHQ Buner administration for treatment of Corona virus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra visited Buner district and handed over life saving medical and others lifesaving equipment to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) administration at Dagar.

Deputy Commissioner Buner, Muhammad Khalid and medical superintendent briefed them about the arrangements made by the district administration and health department to counter coronavirous spread and treatment to patients.

The Minister and Chief Secretary visited different wards, isolation centres and emergency departments of the hospital and inspected the services and facilities there for treatment of patients.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for treatment of Corona virus patients and directed to bring further improvement in health delivery with special care to Coronavirus suspects.

On this occasion, they handed over different equipment to the DHQ Dagar with direction to provide best medical treatment to all patients besides maintaining sanitation and cleanliness standards in hospitals.

The health minister said the Government has released Rs8 billion for purchase of equipment and other essential life saving instruments soon after report of Coronavirus cases.

He said all essential equipment including kits, gloves and masks were handed over to DHQs hospitals in the province for treatment of Corona virus patients.

The Minister said great responsibilities rest on the shoulders of doctors and paramedics to provide best medical care to Coronavirus patients.

The equipment received from NDMA would also be handed over to DHQ hospitals in all 28 districts of KP.

In the presence of Health Minister and Chief Secretary, a smartly turned out contingent of Buner police presented solute to doctors on this occasion.

The doctors thanked KP Government and police on this occasion and assured to utalize all their energies, skills and knowledge for service to ailing humanity. MPA Fakhar Jahan and DPO Sohail Khalid were also present.