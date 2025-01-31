Health minister highlights importance of oncology nursing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday the nursing field was the backbone of the healthcare system, playing a crucial role in treatment and care of cancer patients.

He made these remarks while addressing the CancerCon17 Nursing Symposium at Sharif Medical and Dental College as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of oncology nursing and stressed that organising such awareness seminars was essential for enhancing cancer care. He announced that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a 915-bed state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being established in Lahore, a significant step toward improving oncology services in the country.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has launched several major health initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program. Additionally, Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being constructed in Lahore and Sargodha to provide advanced cardiac care.

Khawaja Salman further shared that 3,000 new nurses have recently been recruited in the province as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare workforce.

To improve nursing education, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education is working in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to establish Centers of Excellence in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. These centers will focus on modern nursing education, MSN and PhD programs, and practical clinical training, ensuring that nurses are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Sharif Medical and Dental College, Sharif Nursing College, and the Surgical Oncology Society Pakistan for organizing an informative symposium. He also acknowledged the contributions of the event’s faculty members and speakers by distributing commemorative shields.

The symposium featured various speakers who discussed the capacity building of nurses in oncology care. The event was attended by notable medical professionals, including Chief Executive Sharif Medical City Dr. Muhammad Adnan Khan, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Principal Sharif Medical and Dental College Prof. Nosheena Raza, Prof. Haroon Javed, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Prof. Arshad Cheema, and many others. A large number of faculty members, allied health professionals, nurses, and attendees participated in the event, making it a significant gathering for the advancement of oncology nursing in Pakistan.