Health Minister Highlights Importance Of Oncology Nursing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday the nursing field was the backbone of the healthcare system, playing a crucial role in treatment and care of cancer patients
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday the nursing field was the backbone of the healthcare system, playing a crucial role in treatment and care of cancer patients.
He made these remarks while addressing the CancerCon17 Nursing Symposium at Sharif Medical and Dental College as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of oncology nursing and stressed that organising such awareness seminars was essential for enhancing cancer care. He announced that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a 915-bed state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being established in Lahore, a significant step toward improving oncology services in the country.
He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has launched several major health initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program. Additionally, Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being constructed in Lahore and Sargodha to provide advanced cardiac care.
Khawaja Salman further shared that 3,000 new nurses have recently been recruited in the province as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare workforce.
To improve nursing education, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education is working in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to establish Centers of Excellence in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. These centers will focus on modern nursing education, MSN and PhD programs, and practical clinical training, ensuring that nurses are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.
The minister appreciated the efforts of Sharif Medical and Dental College, Sharif Nursing College, and the Surgical Oncology Society Pakistan for organizing an informative symposium. He also acknowledged the contributions of the event’s faculty members and speakers by distributing commemorative shields.
The symposium featured various speakers who discussed the capacity building of nurses in oncology care. The event was attended by notable medical professionals, including Chief Executive Sharif Medical City Dr. Muhammad Adnan Khan, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Principal Sharif Medical and Dental College Prof. Nosheena Raza, Prof. Haroon Javed, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Prof. Arshad Cheema, and many others. A large number of faculty members, allied health professionals, nurses, and attendees participated in the event, making it a significant gathering for the advancement of oncology nursing in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival
Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, exploring global industry shifts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO25 seconds ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases4 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn4 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Airports Authority DG visits MIAP4 minutes ago
-
Health minister highlights importance of oncology nursing1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan oversees MoU signing of Technical Resource Centre5 minutes ago
-
SMIIC keen to sign MoU with Halal Certification, Testing, and Research Services - ICCBS5 minutes ago
-
The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches scholarships for students of ..2 hours ago
-
DC Murree directs to take action against hotel agents harassing tourists2 hours ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to combat smog, improve air quality in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in Joint Operation2 hours ago