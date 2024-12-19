Health minister highlights role of AI in health at Int’l conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the health sector during the inaugural ceremony of the 3-day Annual International Modern Medical, Educational, Research and Training Conference 2024 at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Thursday. The conference was organized in collaboration with the Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America (FJMCAANA) and the Association of Fatima Jinnah Old Graduates (AFJOG) UK.

Addressing the gathering, the minister stated, “Artificial Intelligence is achieving remarkable advancements in the field of health and positively impacting human life. FJMU’s focus on AI as the central theme for this scientific conference is commendable, particularly for empowering female medical students.” He congratulated Vice Chancellor FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for successfully organizing the event.

Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, who also attended the event, praised the initiative and said, “Artificial Intelligence can significantly ease human life and enhance efficiency in the medical field. It is an honor to participate in this prestigious conference.”

Vice Chancellor FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal announced plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence Department at the university within the next year. “While AI is a crucial tool in modern healthcare, it cannot replace human emotions or the expertise of medical professionals.

AI complements physicians by aiding in disease diagnosis and improving healthcare delivery,” he said. He also commended the efforts of alumni associations in supporting flood rehabilitation projects and advancing education and research.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz remarked, “We are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence, which has revolutionized healthcare. Alumni associations play a vital role in enhancing institutional progress and global collaboration.”

Renowned speakers, including Professor Sajid Maqbool and Professor Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, highlighted the importance of balancing technological advancements with human expertise. Professor Maqbool lauded the minister's commitment to the medical community, while Professor Chaudhry emphasized, “AI is essential, but there is no substitute for human capabilities.”

The conference also featured a special lecture by Professor Bilqis Shabbir on the applications of AI in medicine, along with workshops on modern aspects of medical education and research.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Vice Chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Professor Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Professor Bilqis Shabbir, and Dr. Warda Shafi, along with a large number of faculty members and students.