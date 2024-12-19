Health Minister Highlights Role Of AI In Health At Int’l Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the health sector during the inaugural ceremony of the 3-day Annual International Modern Medical, Educational, Research and Training Conference 2024 at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Thursday. The conference was organized in collaboration with the Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America (FJMCAANA) and the Association of Fatima Jinnah Old Graduates (AFJOG) UK.
Addressing the gathering, the minister stated, “Artificial Intelligence is achieving remarkable advancements in the field of health and positively impacting human life. FJMU’s focus on AI as the central theme for this scientific conference is commendable, particularly for empowering female medical students.” He congratulated Vice Chancellor FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for successfully organizing the event.
Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, who also attended the event, praised the initiative and said, “Artificial Intelligence can significantly ease human life and enhance efficiency in the medical field. It is an honor to participate in this prestigious conference.”
Vice Chancellor FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal announced plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence Department at the university within the next year. “While AI is a crucial tool in modern healthcare, it cannot replace human emotions or the expertise of medical professionals.
AI complements physicians by aiding in disease diagnosis and improving healthcare delivery,” he said. He also commended the efforts of alumni associations in supporting flood rehabilitation projects and advancing education and research.
Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz remarked, “We are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence, which has revolutionized healthcare. Alumni associations play a vital role in enhancing institutional progress and global collaboration.”
Renowned speakers, including Professor Sajid Maqbool and Professor Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, highlighted the importance of balancing technological advancements with human expertise. Professor Maqbool lauded the minister's commitment to the medical community, while Professor Chaudhry emphasized, “AI is essential, but there is no substitute for human capabilities.”
The conference also featured a special lecture by Professor Bilqis Shabbir on the applications of AI in medicine, along with workshops on modern aspects of medical education and research.
The event was attended by prominent figures, including Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Vice Chancellor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Professor Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Professor Bilqis Shabbir, and Dr. Warda Shafi, along with a large number of faculty members and students.
Recent Stories
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHC CJ lays foundation stone of Library in High Court Larkana1 minute ago
-
PJA arranges literary session with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif2 minutes ago
-
Health minister highlights role of AI in health at Int’l conference2 minutes ago
-
No compromise on polio issue: DC2 minutes ago
-
SRSO conducts written test for field engineers recruitment2 minutes ago
-
PBC bars PU from new law admissions2 minutes ago
-
Father, uncle awarded life term in Hudood case11 minutes ago
-
Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 laid in Senate11 minutes ago
-
DPO orders tight security on Dec 2511 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters gangs busted, 11 motorcycles recovered11 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates business exhibition at IM Science11 minutes ago
-
Pollution: number of dry cough patients in hospitals increase11 minutes ago