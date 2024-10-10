Health minister highlights youth as future of nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the vital role of the youth in shaping Pakistan's future during his address at the Lahore Youth Festival ceremony held at King Edward Medical University on Thursday. Speaking as the special guest, he said, "The youth are the future of the nation, and they will take the reins of Pakistan tomorrow." He expressed hopes that Pakistan's youth would bring honor to the country, praising their potential and the role of doctors as a "sacred profession."

The minister lauded the organization of the festival by the Punjab government, describing it as a "beautiful event" and urged the youth to engage in extracurricular activities for their personal growth.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rushda Lodhi also addressed the participants, acknowledging the government's efforts in providing young people a platform to showcase and develop their talents on an international stage.

Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, commended the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in organizing the festival, calling it a commendable initiative.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the medical community, including Prof. Ali Madih Hashmi, Prof. Abbas Khokhar, Prof. Moin, Prof. Abrar Ashraf, and Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, along with a large number of doctors.