Health Minister Hosts E-Kacheri To Address Public Concerns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister of Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah presided over the first E-Kachehri live session on Thursday alongside Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir through social media website.
While addressing the session, the minister said that engaging with the public through social media platforms is a sign of good governance and it bridges the gap between the government and its public.
During the session, Minister Shah personally responded to queries and concerns raised by the public.
Several key officials including Director General Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Chief HSRU Dr. Khalil, Director General Drugs Dr. Abbas, Director General IMU Dr. Ijaz, Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Roghani, CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Initiative Dr. Riaz Tanoli, and other relevant stakeholders were also present on the occasion.
The session received around fifteen questions regarding health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions (KP MTIz), most of which were addressed directly by Minister Qasim Ali Shah, while inquiries regarding specific matters were directed to the relevant authorities.
Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir highlighted at the onset of the session that addressing public complaints through social media platforms is an integral part of their professional responsibilities.
Queries received regarding the Directorate General Health Services amounted to 20, with comprehensive responses provided by Dr. Shaukat Ali during the session.
Similarly, 15 questions about the Directorate General of Drugs and Pharmacies services were received, and responses were promptly provided by the relevant quarters.
In response to one query, the Project Director Human Capital Investment Program, Dr. Akram Allah disclosed that their project has initiated the Geo Tagging of private clinics under the supervision of the Health Care Commission.
The Geo Tagging of approximately 34,000 clinics across the province has already commenced, including nearly 20,000 quack clinics.
After completing the Geo Tagging process province-wide, the Health Care Commission will present its recommendations to the health department for further action.
Immediate action was taken to address complaints regarding Posting Transfer, Insulin availability, EPI, and other programs. Director General Health highlighted that salaries of employees engaged in projects will be resolved soon as the new government has formed.
Chief Executive Health Card, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, in response to a query, stated that after obtaining approval from the board of Governors, the empanelment of hospitals in the health card system is expected to commence by late April.
Recent Stories
Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam
Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes
Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Narowal visits markets8 minutes ago
-
Commendation certificates distributes among Rescue 1122 staff8 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam chairs meeting on health card relaunch8 minutes ago
-
Bizenjo of PPP, Dostain of PML-N and Ghibzai of JUI won senate seats18 minutes ago
-
1100 motorcycle rickshaws registered in Bahawalpur18 minutes ago
-
Agri. Secretary opens spring plantation, wants regular follow up18 minutes ago
-
Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat3 minutes ago
-
Body of hotel servant recovered from drain18 minutes ago
-
Two hotels sealed on violation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance28 minutes ago
-
TEPA action against illegal signboards28 minutes ago
-
PFA stops production of 3 food points28 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to improve construction work of govt buildings, roads28 minutes ago