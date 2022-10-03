UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Inaugurates 12-day Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Provincial Health and Finance Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra on Monday inaugurated a 12-day Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination campaign at Police and Services Hospital Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Health and Finance Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra on Monday inaugurated a 12-day Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination campaign at Police and Services Hospital Peshawar.

The campaign will continue from October 3 to 15 in the urban areas of 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 2.8 million children between the age of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated during the campaign Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaheen Afridi, Additional Director General Health Services Dr Shahid Younis, Director EPI Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, General Secretary PPA Dr Bawar Shah, Dr Babar Alam (WHO) and the UNICEF provincial chief Abdullah and Muhammad Yusuf was also present on this occasion.

KP Health and Finance Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra said that the campaign was being run in those districts of the province where there was a fear of increase in typhoid cases.

He thanked the partner institutions for supporting the provincial government in the campaign and said that he paid tribute to the staff of the health department and all the partner institutions for providing services in other vaccination campaigns, including Corona vaccination.

He commended the services of the health department in the emergency situation due to the recent floods and said that the damaged health centers would be restored by the provincial government itself with its own funds.

Most of the administrative powers had been transferred to the medical superintendent of hospitals for faster development work in the health department.

Taimur said that within seven months, more than 700 health centres of the province had been restored, renovated and made functional, adding the implementation of reforms along with the health card was improving the efficiency of the health services.

He further said that there was a need for the cooperation of institutions in health reforms.

Director EPI said that during the typhoid vaccination campaign for school children in Landi Arbab today, some children panicked and were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital and their condition was better and they had returned home.

Director EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Arif said that the campaign is going on successfully throughout the province and requested the parents to support the health department in this campaign and get their children vaccinated against typhoid.

He said that the campaign would cover 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Charsadda, Chitral Payan, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Kurram Upper, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Haripur, Tank and Khyber.

