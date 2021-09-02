Health Minister inaugurates Academic Block at Bilawal Medical College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Health Minister Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday paid surprise visit to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and inaugurated newly constructed Academic Block of Bilawal Medical College.

The member Syndicate Qasim Siraj, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Bikah Ram Devrajani, Pro VC Prof Dr. Ikramuddain Ujjan, Secretary Health Dr. Kazim Jatoi and other officers were also present on the occasion.