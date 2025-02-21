Open Menu

Health Minister Inaugurates Anti-Rape Crisis Cell At BVH

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Health minister inaugurates Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, here on Friday.

He announced that these cells would be established at tehsil level for protection against sexual harassment. He said all resources were being utilised for the protection of children and establishment of a healthy society.

The Anti-Rape Crisis Cell would provide medical aid and legal assistance to affected individuals under one roof, assured Minister Salman Rafique. He said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible measures were being taken to protect woman rights.

He said that awareness would be raised to eliminate sexual harassment and domestic violence and special training would be provided to the staff of departments working in the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani, Country Head of the United Nations Population Fund Dr Luay Shabaneh, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah, and Health Department officials were present.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

11 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

11 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan