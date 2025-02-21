Health minister inaugurates Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, here on Friday.

He announced that these cells would be established at tehsil level for protection against sexual harassment. He said all resources were being utilised for the protection of children and establishment of a healthy society.

The Anti-Rape Crisis Cell would provide medical aid and legal assistance to affected individuals under one roof, assured Minister Salman Rafique. He said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible measures were being taken to protect woman rights.

He said that awareness would be raised to eliminate sexual harassment and domestic violence and special training would be provided to the staff of departments working in the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani, Country Head of the United Nations Population Fund Dr Luay Shabaneh, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah, and Health Department officials were present.