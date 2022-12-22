Health Minister inaugurates Breast Cancer Clinic at LGH

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday inaugurated the Breast Cancer Clinic at the Lahore General Hospital.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday inaugurated the Breast Cancer Clinic at the Lahore General Hospital.

She also presided over the academic council meeting at the LGH.

In her address to the members of the Academic Council, the minister said that the best treatment of patients in the public hospitals of the province was the first priority.

She said that every patient who came to the public hospitals of the province was a VIP for the doctors. "Good behavior of the doctor cures the illness of the patient," she added. She said that negligence in the treatment of patients would not be tolerated in any government hospital as the hospitals were built with the public budget.

She said that every professor sitting in the academic council was a role model for his or her students. The minister congratulated Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid for starting the breast cancer clinic in the general hospital.

Principal Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid gave a presentation to Provincial Health Minister about the details of the medical facilities being provided to the patients coming to the General Hospital.

On this occasion, Principal Ameerud Din Medical College and Post Graduate Medical College Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid, MS General Hospital Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, faculty members and academic council members were present.