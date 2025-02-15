Health Minister Inaugurates Children’s Hospital Diabetes Helpline
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Children’s Hospital
Diabetes Helpline at Children’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday.
Speaking at the event, the minister expressed gratitude to Friends of Children for organizing
the Diabetes Helpline, emphasizing its role in providing crucial information to parents of children
suffering from diabetes. He stated, "Through this helpline, parents will be able to receive
guidance regarding treatment and cure, ensuring better healthcare for innocent children."
Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated that providing modern medical facilities for children’s treatment
remains a top priority.
"As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to ensuring the best health facilities for people," he added.
During the event, the minister met children suffering from diabetes and recorded their impressions
in a book.
Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq briefed the minister about the objectives
and aims of the helpline.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Syndicate Member Professor Sajid Maqbool, MD Children’s Hospital Lahore Professor Tipu Sultan, Noveen from Friends of Children, faculty members, and a large number of hospital staff.
