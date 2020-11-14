Health minister inaugurates Corona Management Centre at RIU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid Saturday inaugurated 100 beds Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

Talking to newsmen here at RIU, the Minister said that the Corona Center was set up in anticipation of an increase in the number of Corona virus patients to facilitate patients by providing treatment in a safe and secure environment.

She said the second wave of Corona has come and in last 24 hours 7 deaths and 48 cases were reported in Rawalpindi.

Lahore has the highest number of Corona cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad, Yasmeen said.

Yasmin said that thirty-five staff members were tested positive and are returning to work after recovery.

She urged the masses to wear face masks and adopt precautionary measures amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the province and asked the masses to stay at home and only visit outside on urgent basis, adding that wearing a mask alone can prevent 70% of infections.

Two vaccines are coming up, cold trial of Pfizer vaccine is difficult and is being discussed while the clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine were underway in Pakistan, she informed.

If the trials becomes successful, Pakistan will be the first country who will use this vaccine, she said.

Talking on the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, She said that the government is fully cognizant of the threat of 2nd wave of coronavirus and preparations have been made in this regard, 2400 ventilators were available all over the Punjab to provide emergency treatment to effected, she added.

The Minister said that Nawaz Sharif's health seemed alright as making speech every day, adding that he should return to the country, appear before the court and answer its questions.

Yasmin said no report regarding the issue of platelets received; it means that it had been resolved.