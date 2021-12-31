Health minister inaugurates dialysis unit in NWGH

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Friday inaugurated Dialysis unit in North West General Hospital (NWGH).

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Special Secretary Health, Farooq Jamil, Chairman Alliance Healthcare, Professor Dr. Tariq Khan Hashim, CEO NWGH and Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman.

Addressing the ceremony, health minister praised NWGH for providing free treatment to patients under Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said that healthcare delivery to people has improved as most of the private hospitals are on the panel of health card.

The minister was also briefed by Professor Nephrology, Arbab Nisar about the working of dialysis unit in the NWGH.

He told that unit operates twelve months a year and also provides dialysis services to children.

He said that NWGH is a 235 bed hospital that is providing treatment of various categories to patients including surgery, neurosurgery, gynecology, plastic surgery, orthopedics, medicine and neurology.