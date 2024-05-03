Open Menu

Health Minister Inaugurates District Health Information System-2

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah Friday inaugurated the District Health Information System-2 which would help in improving health reporting mechanisms.

Talking to media men during inauguration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that District Health Information System 2 would further improve the health reporting.

Implementation of DHIS 2 was inevitable for advanced reporting and initially, the S system is being implemented in five districts, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said.

The training of DHIS 2 in other districts will also continue and the upgraded system will be extended to the entire province soon, Syed Qasim Ali Shah added.

With this system, it will be possible to better monitor the provision of resources and services of the health department, he confirmed.

