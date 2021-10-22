UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Inaugurates Neonatalogy Unit At Mayo Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a Neonatalogy Unit at Mayo Hospital here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a Neonatalogy Unit at Mayo Hospital here on Friday.

She visited the Unit and reviewed the facilities there, while MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Iftikhar explained details of the facilities being given at the Unit.

The minister appreciated Vice-Chancellor KEMC, Dean, MS and other staff members for their efforts to develop a state-of-the-art Neonatalogy facility at Mayo Hospital. "I also thank the philanthropists who supported the setting up of this unit. May Allah Almighty accept their services to humanity",she said.

Health Minister said that seven Mother and Child Hospitals were being established in Punjab, adding that the 650-bed Ganga Ram Mother and Child hospital would be complete by May 2022. Other hospitals were being established at Mianwali, Attock, Rajanpur, Multan, Layyah and Bahawalnagar.

Later, responding to queries of media, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Mayo Hospital was given Rs. 9 billion budget this year,adding that the government provided maximum budget for Health.

She said the Punjab healthcare Commission had been directed to ensure Rs. 90 as dengue test fee in private labs. She also said the summary of hiring of new MS had been sent to the Chief Minister's office.

To a question, she said that 450,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours,adding that over 70 per cent of 40 plus population had been vaccinated.

She said that Reach Every Door Programme was being launched from Monday under which another 20 million people would be vaccinated. She urged people to make maximum use of this RED facility.

Health minister said that corona situation in Punjab was much better and over 40 per cent of beds reserved for dengue were unoccupied,adding that she and the secretaries were visiting different units.

To another question, she said that Noshirwan Burki was convenor of Health Task Force constituted by the Prime Minister.

Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Saqib Saeed, MS Mayo Hospital Professor Dr. Mohammad Iftikhar, Dr. Mampal Singh and faculty members were present on the occasion.

