Health minister inaugurates Optometry Labs in TUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday inaugurated new Optometry Labs in The University of Faisalabad (TUF).

During her visit to the university, she appreciated the TUF faculty and management for establishing new state of the art optometry labs and said that The University of Faisalabad had shown tremendous growth with a short span of time in quality of education and infrastructure.

On this occasion, she said that National Control & Command Center (NCOC) was playing a pivotal role in controlling the corona pandemic, however, public cooperation was imperative to achieve the desired results of government efforts.

She also appreciated the role of private health sector to combat corona pandemic.

Later, the minister inaugurated Corona Vaccination Center at Madinah Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ayub Bukhari, Chairman board of Governors TUF Muhammad Haidar,Principal UMDC/Head Department of Optometry Prof Dr Aamir Ali Choudhry and Additional RegistrarTUF Ms Zahida Maqbool were also present on the occasion.