Health minister inquires about health of injured at Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health Khwaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday visited the Bahawal

Victoria Hospital and inquired about health of the injured of Indian attack who

were receiving treatment in the hospital.

He reviewed facilities and expressed satisfaction over efforts of the medical

staff, emphasizing that the best medical care should be provided to the victims.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq,

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur

Dr Soufia Farrukh, and representatives of the health sector were also present.

Later on, the minister also held meetings with the Rescue 1122 to review

relief efforts.

In a statement, Khwaja Salman Rafique said he had been directed to visit Bahawalpur by

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to know the situation firsthand.

He said an emergency had been declared in government hospitals in the province and praised

the dedication of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff who were actively treating the injured.

He condemned the Indian attacks, calling them cowardly acts under the cover

of night.