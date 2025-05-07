Open Menu

Health Minister Inquires About Health Of Injured At Victoria Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Health minister inquires about health of injured at Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health Khwaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday visited the Bahawal

Victoria Hospital and inquired about health of the injured of Indian attack who

were receiving treatment in the hospital.

He reviewed facilities and expressed satisfaction over efforts of the medical

staff, emphasizing that the best medical care should be provided to the victims.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq,

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur

Dr Soufia Farrukh, and representatives of the health sector were also present.

Later on, the minister also held meetings with the Rescue 1122 to review

relief efforts.

In a statement, Khwaja Salman Rafique said he had been directed to visit Bahawalpur by

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to know the situation firsthand.

He said an emergency had been declared in government hospitals in the province and praised

the dedication of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff who were actively treating the injured.

He condemned the Indian attacks, calling them cowardly acts under the cover

of night.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

14 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

14 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

14 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

14 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

14 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

14 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

14 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan