Health Minister Inquires After Girl At Children’s Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Sunday inquired after
four-year-old Dua Fatima of Bahawalnagar at the Children’s Hospital Lahore.
Acting on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister reviewed
the medical care being provided to the patient.
During the visit, Professor Tipu Sultan, Medical Director of the hospital, briefed the minister
on treatment and facilities available for Dua Fatima.
The minister assured that children at the hospital were receiving the best medical care, and
shared that the government had plans to further enhance pediatric treatment facilities
at the Children’s Hospital Lahore to ensure even better healthcare outcomes
for young patients.
Assistant Professor Wajihur Rahman, AMS Asad Zain, and DMS Adan were also present.
