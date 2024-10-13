Health minister inquires after girl at Children’s Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Sunday inquired after

four-year-old Dua Fatima of Bahawalnagar at the Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Acting on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister reviewed

the medical care being provided to the patient.

During the visit, Professor Tipu Sultan, Medical Director of the hospital, briefed the minister

on treatment and facilities available for Dua Fatima.

The minister assured that children at the hospital were receiving the best medical care, and

shared that the government had plans to further enhance pediatric treatment facilities

at the Children’s Hospital Lahore to ensure even better healthcare outcomes

for young patients.

Assistant Professor Wajihur Rahman, AMS Asad Zain, and DMS Adan were also present.