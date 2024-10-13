Open Menu

Health Minister Inquires After Girl At Children’s Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Health minister inquires after girl at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Sunday inquired after

four-year-old Dua Fatima of Bahawalnagar at the Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Acting on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister reviewed

the medical care being provided to the patient.

During the visit, Professor Tipu Sultan, Medical Director of the hospital, briefed the minister

on treatment and facilities available for Dua Fatima.

The minister assured that children at the hospital were receiving the best medical care, and

shared that the government had plans to further enhance pediatric treatment facilities

at the Children’s Hospital Lahore to ensure even better healthcare outcomes

for young patients.

Assistant Professor Wajihur Rahman, AMS Asad Zain, and DMS Adan were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Young Bahawalnagar Sunday Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

21 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

22 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

22 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan