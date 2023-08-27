(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad to examine facilities being provided to the patients.

During visit, he examined various departments of PIMS and Federal General Hospital including emergency section and received response from the admitted patients about the standard of medical services being delivered to them.

On the occasion, the minister said, "We will make efforts to meet the challenges in the health sector. We have to work round-the-clock for the welfare of the people of this country." "Health sector is our first priority and improving the health sector is my mission," Dr.

Nadeem Jan added.

He assured that he would try his level best to resolve the problems of the people in a short period of time on priority basis He expressed his resolve to serve the country and the nation. Public welfare projects would have to be completed on fast track, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

"We will ensure effective measures to protect people from diseases and epidemics," he said.

He asked the hospital staff to work with full dedication to come up to expectations of the people.

Dr. Nadeem said, "We will endeavor to lay the foundation of revolutionary welfare projects of public interest in the health sector."