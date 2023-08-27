Open Menu

Health Minister Inspects Federal Capital's Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Health minister inspects federal capital's hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad to examine facilities being provided to the patients.

During visit, he examined various departments of PIMS and Federal General Hospital including emergency section and received response from the admitted patients about the standard of medical services being delivered to them.

On the occasion, the minister said, "We will make efforts to meet the challenges in the health sector. We have to work round-the-clock for the welfare of the people of this country." "Health sector is our first priority and improving the health sector is my mission," Dr.

Nadeem Jan added.

He assured that he would try his level best to resolve the problems of the people in a short period of time on priority basis He expressed his resolve to serve the country and the nation. Public welfare projects would have to be completed on fast track, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

"We will ensure effective measures to protect people from diseases and epidemics," he said.

He asked the hospital staff to work with full dedication to come up to expectations of the people.

Dr. Nadeem said, "We will endeavor to lay the foundation of revolutionary welfare projects of public interest in the health sector."

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Turkish Lira Sunday National University From Best

Recent Stories

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

23 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

6 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

20 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

21 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan