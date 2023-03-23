Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram visited the free flour points across the district Kasur to review flour distribution, staff attendance, security and other arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram visited the free flour points across the district Kasur to review flour distribution, staff attendance, security and other arrangements.

He visited the free flour distribution points in Mustafa Abad, Model Bazaar, Gunda Singh, Khadian, Talundi, Chunian, Jhumbar, and Phulnagar, while Kasur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arshad Bhatti briefed him about the arrangements at flour points, and the minister appreciated the arrangements made by the district administration, particularly the special counter made for disabled and elderly people in Model Bazaar.

Talking to media on this occasion, Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that deserving families were being provided flour bags of 10 kg each across the province, and the arrangements in Kasur were better. He said that all ministers were visiting free flour points in various districts on the instructions of the CM. Wheat flour supply was being ensured to deserving citizens in an orderly and respectful manner. "We are providing facilities to people under Income Support Programme as well as Ramadan Package, the district administration has made good arrangements for women and disabled persons," he added.