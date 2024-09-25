Open Menu

Health Minister Inspects Revamping Of Mayo Hospital Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has said the renovation and upgrading of hospitals across the province is progressing rapidly on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He stated this during a visit to Mayo Hospital here on Wednesday. Accompanied by Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mehmood Ayaz, the Health Minister toured the Chaudhry Tahir Waleed Memorial Ward and reviewed ongoing medical services.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that missing facilities in the Gastro Ward will soon be provided, ensuring improved healthcare services.

He also announced that the Chaudhry Tahir Waleed Memorial Ward, constructed with the financial assistance of Chaudhry Aamir Siddique, President of Loha Market Misri Shah, will be inaugurated in the near future.

The visit was attended by former Member of the Provincial Assembly and Coordinator of Mayo Hospital, Hafiz Nauman, who was actively involved in the hospital's ongoing development efforts.

