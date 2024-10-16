Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses collaboration with JICA on health projects

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has called for an action plan on maternal and child health projects in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has called for an action plan on maternal and child health projects in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

During a review meeting of public health projects in cooperation with the JICA on Wednesday, he requested an operational plan for JICA’s maternal and child health project within a week. He emphasised that he would personally oversee the ongoing health sector initiatives facilitated by JICA in Punjab.

Highlighting JICA's critical role, Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that the Japanese agency has been providing significant financial support for various developmental projects in the province. He praised JICA for launching a pilot project on maternal and child health in three tehsils of the Multan Division—Jalalpur Pirwala, Kabirwala, and Mailsi.

The health minister expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Japan for their continued cooperation, noting that these projects are expected to reduce child mortality rates significantly. He further stressed the importance of a balanced diet and proper nutrition for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, stating that breastfeeding for up to 24 months is crucial for a child's mental and physical development.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including JICA’s in-charge Ms. Asuza, Director Muhammad Akram, and officers from the Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (IRMNCH) program.