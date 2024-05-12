Health Minister KP Visits Under-construction Kohati Hospital In City
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah Sunday visited the under-construction Kohati Hospital, Peshawar General Hospital and Maternity Center in Hashtnagri.
During his visit, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah reviewed all the facilities in the health centers.
He appreciated the staff of the Peshawar General Hospital for providing excellent sanitation and high quality health services.
Minister for Higher education Meena Khan Afridi and local leaders were also with him on this occasion.
Kohati Hospital will be opened for the public very soon, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah told media men during his visit to various under-construction sections of the hospital.
“Our aim is to provide better health facilities to the people,” Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said.
All hospitals are meeting the shortage of doctors, nurses and other staff, the Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said. The provision of health services is being improved in all hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.
“I will be present for the people 24 hours a day, we are the servants of the people and will continue to work for the people,” Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said.
The caretaker government has made the health department in a bad condition, all the systems will be fixed, the Health Minister said.
He said the previous government delivered in the previous period, the health department will still deliver better. There are many challenges but God willing we will overcome all challenges in a better way, the Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah added.
APP/ijz/1305
