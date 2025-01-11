Health Minister Lauds HMIS As Revolutionary Step For Govt Hospitals
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has termed the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the functioning of government hospitals across the province. He emphasized its significance in improving healthcare services during a meeting at the Specialized Health Care and Medical education Department on Saturday.
Presiding over the session, the minister reviewed the progress of the HMIS implementation and addressed related challenges. Senior officials, including Vice Chancellors, Principals, and Medical Superintendents (MSs), briefed him on the system’s integration and performance.
Highlighting the objectives of HMIS, the minister said, "The Primary goal of this system is to facilitate patients visiting government hospitals. It enables comprehensive monitoring of patient data, from admission and registration to consultations and medicine availability."
He further elaborated that the system is being utilized to track the stock of medicines in all government hospitals in Punjab, ensuring efficient inventory management.
The minister directed the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to enhance the HMIS further and increase staffing at hospital counters to streamline operations.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also instructed hospital administrations to ensure full implementation of HMIS to maximize its benefits for patients.
The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing advanced technology for the betterment of healthcare services, ensuring convenience and efficiency in patient care.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Waheed Asghar, Additional Secretary Admin Sajjad Khan, and PITB Director Nosheen Fayyaz. Representatives from medical colleges, hospital principals, CEOs, and MSs participated through a video link conference.
