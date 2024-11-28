Open Menu

Health Minister Lauds Philanthropists For Contributing To Alleviate Human Sufferings

November 28, 2024

Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human sufferings

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique praised the role of philanthropists in Pakistan, highlighting their significant contributions to alleviating human suffering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024)

He made these remarks while addressing the inauguration of a two-day free medical camp at Suraya Azeem Teaching Hospital, Chauburji, on Thursday.

The minister expressed the government’s full support for the hospital's charitable initiative and commended Jamaat-e-Islami for their active involvement in this noble cause. He stated that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial health department is committed to expanding access to healthcare services across Punjab.

Providing updates on major health projects, the minister shared that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, a state-of-the-art facility with over 900 beds, is under construction in Lahore.

He also announced that the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha are being developed to strengthen the province's healthcare infrastructure.

Acknowledging the efforts of Suraya Azeem Teaching Hospital, Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated the administration for offering free medical services to the public. During his visit, he interacted with the medical staff deployed at the camp and appreciated their dedication.

Medical Superintendent Fayyaz Ahmad Faizi briefed the minister about the camp’s operations, emphasizing the wide range of free medical facilities being provided to patients. Faculty members and medical staff were present at the ceremony, underscoring the collective commitment to public welfare.

