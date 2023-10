Health Minister launches health card mobile App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday launched the health card mobile App "Meera Sehat Card".

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that "Sehat Sahulat Program" has been a pioneer in the adoption of digitalization in healthcare since its inception.

He said that now "Meera Sehat Card" is available on Android play store and Apple App store.

He said that currently "Meera Sehat Card" is for permanent resident family (as per NADRA records) of Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and District Tharparkar (Sindh).

The minister said that soon "Meera Sehat Card" will be available for all citizens of Pakistan.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the App gives a comprehensive list of family members.

The digital records will empower families to manage their health needs effectively.

He said that the App will also provide a record of effective medical treatment history.

The App ensures that medical caregivers have access to accurate information, he added.

He said that citizens will now have access to a transparent list of available treatments through the App.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the government has formulated an integrated strategy to ensure the provision of modern facilities in the health sector.

He said that reforms are being made to improve the health sector.