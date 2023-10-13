Open Menu

Health Minister Meets Iranian Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday met Minister of Health Iran Dr. Bahram Eynollahi on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO's Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo.

Dr. Nadeem Jan stated that historical relations between Pakistan and Iran were bound by common faith, history and culture. The leadership and people of Iran and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations.

The minister of Iran stated that Iran not only view Pakistan as a neighbouring but also as a brotherly country.

The two ministers discussed the new challenges for the health sector and identified way forward to respond such challenges for the betterment of residents of the two countries and the region.

It was agreed to make joint efforts for ensuring better healthcare through adoption of best practices in each country.

The minister invited his Iranian counterpart to attend Global Health Security Summit at Islamabad this December.

The Iranian Health Minister extended an invitation to Dr. Nadeem Jan to visit Iran at a convenient date.

