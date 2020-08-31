UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Meets PMA Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Monday.

The two sides discussed standard and quality of healthcare services at public and private medical facilities, Sehat Insaf Cards and other major initiatives.

The minister said that the government was trying to ensure provision of quality services at the public sector hospitals.

She said, "The government has, for the first time in history, hired 30,000 doctors in the department. We are monitoring the provision of healthcare facilities through Punjab Healthcare Commission.

I urge doctors to serve humanity selflessly as Allah Almighty has granted them an opportunity to serve people.

"No compromise must be made on provision of healthcare services to people. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff played exemplary role on serving COVID-19 patients. Free healthcare services are being provided to marginalized people through Sehat Insaf Cards according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan."The PMS delegation acknowledged the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid for the people of Punjab.

Dr Tanveer, Mian Zahid Batha and a number of doctors were present.

More Stories From Pakistan

