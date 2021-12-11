UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Opens New Vaccination Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Health minister opens new vaccination center

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new corona vaccination center at Iqbal Avenue Housing Society Johar Town here on Saturday and reviewed vaccination process at the center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new corona vaccination center at Iqbal Avenue Housing Society Johar Town here on Saturday and reviewed vaccination process at the center.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Yasmin Rashid said that vaccination facility were being to people at their doorstep, adding that the vaccination center at Iqbal Avenue Society is part of the Reach Every Door (RED) Campaign second phase which is underway currently across Punjab.

The minister explained that on average over 800, 000 people were being vaccinated daily. Every unvaccinated person must one must get himself vaccinated, she added. "We have to make Punjab safe from Corona and Punjab has become the highest vaccinating province in the country" she said. She vowed to achieve 100 percent vaccination target during second phase of RED campaign which would continue till Jan 10.

Related Topics

Punjab From Yasmin Rashid Housing

Recent Stories

Tbilisi Calls Russia's Demand for NATO to Revise D ..

Tbilisi Calls Russia's Demand for NATO to Revise Decision on Georgia's Entry Una ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Colleges Games-2021-marathon race organizes ..

Sindh Colleges Games-2021-marathon race organizes in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara visits Haripur to review security measu ..

DIG Hazara visits Haripur to review security measures for LB elections

4 minutes ago
 Munir, Ahmed lead 8th J.A.Zaman Open Golf Champion ..

Munir, Ahmed lead 8th J.A.Zaman Open Golf Championship

4 minutes ago
 PML-N launched uplift projects only on paper: Fawa ..

PML-N launched uplift projects only on paper: Fawad

9 minutes ago
 Nine held with narcotics,weapons:

Nine held with narcotics,weapons:

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.