Health Minister opposes opening of schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho has opposed the opening of schools until the complete eradication of coronavirus.

The minister has opposed to open Primary and middle schools, said a communique here on Wednesday.

She said, 'The opening of schools for junior classes may bring about the second and third wave of the coronavirus.'She said that the children should be taught through online classes till the end of coronavirus.