Health Minister Orders Activation Of New Angiography Machine At PIC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the administration
of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to activate the newly-installed angiography
machine at the earliest to facilitate patients.
The minister made the announcement during his visit to the hospital on Saturday, following
the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Highlighting the importance of the new equipment, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that its activation
would significantly reduce the waiting list for angiography procedures, ensuring timely treatment
for patients.
PIC Executive Director Professor Bilal Mohiuddin assured the minister that the machine
would be operational soon, further improving the hospital’s services.
During the visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique was accompanied by Chairman board of Management
Dr Farqad Alamgir, Medical Superintendent Dr Shoaib Aslam, and Director Cath Lab Dr Nabeel.
The delegation conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital, including a visit to the Cath Lab,
where the new machine is housed.
