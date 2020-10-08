Health minister orders enhancing dengue surveillance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered all departments concerned to work in synergy to control dengue in the province, especially during the changing weather.

The minister was presiding over a cabinet meeting on dengue control and prevention at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday where she reviewed dengue control activities in the province.

She directed the administrations to alter strategies in the wake of changing weather to control dengue.

The minister directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure data updated on dashboard.

She said the Punjab Healthcare Commission must increase inspection of hospitals and ensure no shortage of medicines at all hospitals.

She directed the teams to identify hotspots, so that larvacidal activities could be carried out.

The minister ordered the Punjab Information-Technology board (PITB) to update data on dashboard on daily basis.

She said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be implemented in the province and the teams must intensify surveillance in affected areas.

The minister said the meetings of district bodies were being held on regular basis and the government was making all out efforts to control dengue.

She appealed to people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean and tidy. She said that awareness was being created among people about dengue through a helpline.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Usman Younis briefed the minister on status of dengue prevention activities in the province. Other departments concerned also shared their respective activities in the meeting.

DG Health Dr Haroon Jahangir was also present in the meeting , whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link. The representatives of Punjab Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation Authority, Livestock Department, PHA, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher education Department, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of other departments also attended the meeting.