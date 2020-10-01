UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Orders Enhancing Vigilance For Dengue Control

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to enhance vigilance to control dengue in the province.

She was addressing the cabinet meeting on dengue control and prevention at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Thursday to review the dengue situation in Punjab.

The minister reviewed dengue control activities in the province. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Usman Younis apprised the minister of activities on dengue prevention. Other department concerned also shared their respective activities in the meeting.

The health minister said that all commissioners and deputy commissioners must send list of staff showing negligence. She said that all preventive activities must be tailored according to changing weather. She directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure inspection of hospitals and availability of medicines in all hospitals.

"The teams must identify hot spots, so that larvicidal activities can be carried out." the minister directed.

She asked the Punjab Information and Technology (PITB) to ensure update and analyze data on daily basis.

She said that dengue was under control in the province so far; however, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be implemented and enhanced surveillance was needed in affected areas.

She said that all departments would have to work in synergy to control dengue in the province. She directed all districts to update their daily data on the dashboard.

The minister appealed the people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean, dry and tidy. "The government is making all out efforts to control dengue. No negligence will be tolerated in Punjab," she said .

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir were present in the meeting, whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners ommissioners joined via video link.

Representatives of Punjab Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation Authority, Livestock Department, PHA, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher education Department, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of other departments also attended the meeting.

