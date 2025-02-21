Health Minister Orders Regular Maintenance Of Hospital Elevators
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the administration of all government teaching hospitals to ensure regular maintenance of elevators to prevent accidents and ensure patient safety.
In a statement issued on Friday, the minister announced that Line Superintendent of Mayo Hospital Lahore, Azam Ali, has been suspended for misconduct following the collapse of an elevator in the orthopedic ward.
Action has been initiated against him under the PEEDA Act.
The minister assured that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the unfortunate incident. He emphasized that strict action will also be taken against the company responsible for the maintenance of the elevator if found guilty of negligence.
Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated that patient safety is the top priority, and all necessary measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Recent Stories
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35,000 books sold on first day at PU Book Fair2 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders regular maintenance of hospital elevators2 minutes ago
-
Special discounts on essential food items announced in Abbottabad for Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur singer provided bionic arm: minister2 minutes ago
-
Quality education top priority. Shazia Rizwan12 minutes ago
-
FDA clears illegal structures12 minutes ago
-
ADC-l chairs meeting regarding prevention of smuggling12 minutes ago
-
District admin distributes winter kits to needy families22 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh launches mobile app for redressal of public complaints22 minutes ago
-
PMYP initiatives aimed at empowering youth: Rana Mashhood32 minutes ago
-
Cataracts need to address timely; AST32 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill six khwarij in KPK42 minutes ago