Health Minister Orders Regular Maintenance Of Hospital Elevators

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the administration of all government teaching hospitals to ensure regular maintenance of elevators to prevent accidents and ensure patient safety.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister announced that Line Superintendent of Mayo Hospital Lahore, Azam Ali, has been suspended for misconduct following the collapse of an elevator in the orthopedic ward.

Action has been initiated against him under the PEEDA Act.

The minister assured that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the unfortunate incident. He emphasized that strict action will also be taken against the company responsible for the maintenance of the elevator if found guilty of negligence.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated that patient safety is the top priority, and all necessary measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

