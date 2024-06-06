Health Minister Orders Timely Completion Of Jinnah Hospital Revamp
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has ordered for completing the ongoing revamping project at Jinnah Hospital according to the schedule.
He paid a visit to the hospital on Thursday, where he inquired about the health of renowned Punjabi poet Tajumal Kaleem and senior journalist Akhlaq Bajwa, both currently receiving treatment there.
During the visit, he instructed hospital staff to ensure the highest quality of care for all patients. The patients expressed their satisfaction with the treatment and services being provided to them under the minister's supervision.
Later, the contractors briefed the minister about progress on the revamp work including expansion of the hospital's emergency department. He directed the contractors to implement immediate safety measures for the project workers.
Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Asghar Naqi, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya Sultan, and Assistant Professor Shabbir Chaudhry were also present.
