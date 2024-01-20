LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram Saturday made a detailed visit to the Children's Hospital.

He chaired a meeting of Allama Iqbal Molecular Biology Research Consortium at the University of Child Health Sciences also.

The minister said the revamping project was going on successfully. Children's Hospital Lahore is not letting any patient suffer during revamping. The next meeting of the consortium will be held at Social Welfare Complex Township.He said that an agreement will be reached between the consortium and the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal to provide the best medical facilities to the patients. In the previous meeting of the Consortium, the Rear Disease Study Group was formed.

This group is conducting research on rear diseases.

Professor Dr. Javed Akram said that research was done on solar kids of Balochistan. This center was made for research on hepatitis and interferon. Now this center has been shifted for genetic diseases and stem cell regenerative medicine. Under this consortium, innovative research is carried out to ensure public health. Providing the best health facilities to the people is the first priority.

During the visit, he met with the contractors and directed them to complete the revamping project on time. Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Junaid Rasheed, MD Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan and related officers were also accompanied the minister .