Open Menu

Health Minister: Pakistan Has World's Most Sensitive Polio Surveillance System

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Health minister: Pakistan has world's most sensitive polio surveillance system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that a 24-month-old child has been diagnosed with polio in Karachi district, Sindh. This is the fourth polio case reported in Pakistan this year.

The government has assured that emergency measures are being taken to eradicate polio. Meanwhile, poliovirus has been confirmed in environmental samples from four districts of Pakistan: Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar.

Genetic testing has revealed that the virus found in all the samples belongs to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan expressed concern over the recent surge in polio cases and environmental samples testing positive for the virus.

He said that Pakistan has the world's most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrates that the system is working efficiently.

Dr Jan warned that the presence of viruses in the environment is a threat to every child. He said that polio is incurable and only the vaccine provides lifelong protection to children.

The minister announced that the government will organize a polio vaccination campaign in November in the areas where the virus is present. He urged parents to ensure that their children receive polio drops in every campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar World Polio Chaman Rawalpindi November All From Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

22 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

23 minutes ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

52 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

2 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

3 hours ago
PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

3 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

3 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

5 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan