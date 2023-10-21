ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that a 24-month-old child has been diagnosed with polio in Karachi district, Sindh. This is the fourth polio case reported in Pakistan this year.

The government has assured that emergency measures are being taken to eradicate polio. Meanwhile, poliovirus has been confirmed in environmental samples from four districts of Pakistan: Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar.

Genetic testing has revealed that the virus found in all the samples belongs to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan expressed concern over the recent surge in polio cases and environmental samples testing positive for the virus.

He said that Pakistan has the world's most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrates that the system is working efficiently.

Dr Jan warned that the presence of viruses in the environment is a threat to every child. He said that polio is incurable and only the vaccine provides lifelong protection to children.

The minister announced that the government will organize a polio vaccination campaign in November in the areas where the virus is present. He urged parents to ensure that their children receive polio drops in every campaign.