Health minister pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital, expresses anger over non-functional lifts

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, conducted a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital on Thursday to inspect ongoing healthcare facilities and address patients’ grievances.
During his visit, the minister toured various wards and personally interacted with patients to assess their concerns. He expressed strong displeasure over the non-functional lifts in the Eye Department and directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite their repair work without delay.
The Health Minister issued strict instructions to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential medicines and to immediately dispose of unusable equipment through public auction.
“Providing better treatment facilities to patients is the Primary responsibility of the hospital administration,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique.
He further instructed the MS to submit a detailed implementation report after resolving the highlighted issues.
He emphasized that problems faced by patients must be addressed on a priority basis and said the government is identifying and resolving issues in hospitals daily to ensure continuous medical care.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also directed the hospital administration to display updated lists of available medicines in every ward and to fully activate the queue management system in government hospitals. Additionally, he instructed that announcements regarding available medicines and services should be made regularly in the emergency ward and OPD to facilitate patients.
