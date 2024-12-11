Open Menu

Health Minister Pays Tribute To Security Force For Killing Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for killing 15 terrorists during operation in Sanbhaza area of Zhob district.

He said that no conspiracy to destabilize peace would be allowed to succeed in Balochistan saying that the people stood with the security forces, the provincial minister would continue to support the measures against terrorists with the aim to maintain durable peace in the area.

The Minister said that the people and the forces are united to thwart the external agenda of anti-national elements for the wider interest of the province.

He said that strict measures were being taken against terrorists to foil their nefarious design from the province that play with innocent lives.

