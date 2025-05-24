Open Menu

Health Minister Pays Tribute To Shaheed Malik Naeem In Narowal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Health Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Malik Naeem in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, visited Narowal on Saturday to pay tribute to Shaheed District Emergency Officer Malik Naeem, who lost his life in the line of duty.

During his visit, the minister met with the family of the martyred officer and offered Fateha, praying for the elevation of Malik Naeem’s ranks in the hereafter.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s parents and brothers, stating that brave individuals like Malik Naeem are the pride of the nation.

“Shaheed Malik Naeem was a dutiful and competent officer. His sacrifice will always be remembered,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique. He further announced that the central office of Rescue 1122 will be named in honour of Shaheed Malik Naeem as a lasting tribute.

The minister assured the family that those responsible for the incident will be brought to justice and punished according to the law.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza and District Officer Rescue Aurangzeb were also present during the visit.

