Health Minister Places Punjab Hospitals On High Alert

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has placed all public hospitals across Punjab on high alert in response to escalating regional tensions.

He directed all doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to remain present at their respective healthcare facilities to ensure immediate medical response, if required.

In a statement, Khawaja Salman condemned India’s cowardly attack on Pakistani territory, calling it a blatant act of aggression. “Pakistan strongly condemns this hostile act, and our forces are giving a fitting response to every cowardly move by India,” he said.

He added that the entire Pakistani nation stands united behind the government and the armed forces. “The morale of our people is high, and our armed forces, along with the nation, are fully capable of confronting any enemy threat,” he said.

Khawaja Salman added that India would not be allowed to succeed in its malicious designs. “The treacherous enemy has launched cowardly attacks on civilian areas in Pakistan. Under the false pretext of the fabricated Pahalgam incident, India has carried out this act of aggression,” he asserted.

He said that Pakistan remains determined and resilient, and the enemy’s deceitful tactics will be defeated at every level.

