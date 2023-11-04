LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javaid Akram commended the government's efforts in providing cardiology facilities to the public during an awareness workshop organized by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Saturday.

He congratulated the administrative team of the institute for holding the event. Dr.

Akram highlighted the positive outcomes emerging from the initiation of Cardiac Emergency Clinics in various government hospitals across Punjab. He emphasized that patients in cardiology hospitals in Punjab now receive free Primary angioplasty services.

The workshop was attended by various healthcare professionals, including Shahdra Teaching Hospital, Sayd Mitha Hospital, Yaki Gate Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, and Mian Munshi DHQ Teaching Hospital, demonstrating collaborative efforts to improve cardiology services in the region.