Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram Saturday underscored the government dedication to providing top-notch medical services in Punjab's hospitals.

He was addressing the 5th Vice Chancellors Conference, held at a local hotel here on Saturday. He promised improving Punjab's health system and expressed confidence in the health system's superiority compared to other provinces, highlighting unprecedented attention towards its enhancement.

Dr. Akram urged officials to serve humanity selflessly, emphasizing high expectations from government hospital staff. He directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to take decisive action against any malpractice. The minister stressed the importance of doctors treating each patient like family and called for strong leadership qualities in hospital heads.

The ongoing revamping project in over a hundred government hospitals was declared successful, with a focus on aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

Notably, the provision of Primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals has proven transformative, benefitting over 20,000 patients.

Dr. Akram highlighted the comprehensive evaluation of medical facilities across government hospitals and directed the vaccination of health professionals. He affirmed the commitment to an uninterrupted Health Facilitation Program and declared every patient in government hospitals a VVIP.

The minister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve humanity and praised Chief Minister Naqvi's leadership. He concluded by stating the caretaker cabinet's sole agenda is public service and outlined initiatives for improving conditions, including enhanced treatment for children with pneumonia. The conference featured a detailed review of the performance of government teaching hospitals.

A number of vice chancellors, principals and health professionals attended the conference.