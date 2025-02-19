Health Minister Promises Upgradation Of THQ In Kot Addu
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated installation of a CT scan machine at THQ hospital in Kot Addu on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to make modern health facilities available at door step of the people.
While talking to media,he said that residents of Kot Addu district would no more need to travel to Multan for CT Scan of patients,following the availability of the facility at THQ hospital.
He promised further upgradation of facilities at DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh and THQ hospital Kot Addu. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to upgrade health facilities across South Punjab and added that all out efforts would be made to elevate Kot Addu THQ hospital status as DHQ hospital.
He said, practical steps would be taken to improve THQ hospital capacity and human resource.
Khawaja Imran Nazir ordered health officials to initiate medicines procurement through a transparent process and desired to keep monitors operational at emergency wards 24 hours a day.
PML-N leader Ahmad Yar Hanjra, Deputy commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari and CEO Health Dr. Zafar Abbas were also present.
