UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Receives Bio Safety Cabinets By WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Health Minister receives Bio Safety Cabinets by WHO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid received six Bio Safety Cabinets donated by World Health Organization (WHO) at the Laboratory of TB Control Programme, Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, here on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare department's Secretary Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, World Health Organization representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, officials of TB Control Programme, Rafia Haider, Dr. Jamshed and other officials of the department were also present on this occasion.

The Health Minister said, "We are grateful to the WHO for giving away Bio Safety Cabinets which will significantly enhance our capacity to perform coronavirus and other tests a great deal. All of these Bio Safety Cabinets will be installed at different BSL-3 Labs in Punjab. The testing capacity is increased by around 600 tests a cabinet apiece in a day. Currently 16 BSL Labs are performing Corona tests in Public sector and overall more than 50 labs in Punjab have the capacity to perform Corona tests.

The WHO has always been supportive in challenges. The government is implementing Corona SOPs in accordance with the WHO guidelines to control virus transmission. The second wave of Corona Pandemic is much more severe globally than the first wave. Europe is re-imposing lockdowns as winter comes. We have already scaled up the capacity to fight epidemics and pandemics in Punjab. Our facilities are well prepared, our doctors have learnt so much and we have developed a capacity to fight the pandemic."WHO representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that WHO would continue to support Pakistan. He appreciated the Punjab Health Minister for taking measures to control the pandemic.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis said Punjab had intensified the process of Contact Tracing in the wake of increasing number of cases. He said there was strong potential of increase in the number of cases due to smog factor in Lahore, hence people must be especially vigilant.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Punjab Europe Jamshed All Government Cabinet Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.