Health Minister Recognises AKU For Treating 300,000 People In Flood Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho has recognised the Aga Khan University (AKU) for treating 300,000 people and distributing medicines of Rs143 million in 42 districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

"The way Aga Khan University gathered resources in a short period of time and joined the Government's efforts to provide relief in the flood-affected areas is commendable," said Dr Pechuho while addressing an event organised by AKU Flood Response Task Force, said a communiqué.

AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin appreciated the relief efforts by the government and public-private institutions.

"Being a national asset, AKU is always on the frontline when the nation needs its services. Our teams have been collaborating with the Federal and provincial governments, local authorities and fellow agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network to reach out to those who need our help," he said.

