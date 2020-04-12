UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Rejects Report About Arrival Of Pilgrims From Taftan In 25 Buses To Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra Sunday strongly rejected a report appearing in social media that pilgrims from Taftan were being brought in 25 buses to Hayatbad Township of Peshawar for treatment.

In two separate clarification statements issued by Taimur Khan on his Tweeter account, the health minister not only termed the report as `completely untrue' but also irresponsibly trying to create worst kind of panic.

"If you look at this message, it actually shows the worst and most condemnable kind of rumor mongering," Tairmur commented.

In the message widely circulated on social media and spread panic among people, an impression was created that pilgrims in 25 buses were coming to Hayatabad township where they will be treated at Phase five and Seven.

The KP government has arranged quarantine centers for effected people in both the phases of posh locality of Peshawar at government schools, the message added.

"To fight this virus, we will need to show a lot more courage and resolve," Tairmur remarked.

